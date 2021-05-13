|
News

Walmart to acquire virtual fitting room company Zeekit

Friday 14 May 2021 14:12 CET | News

Walmart has announced that it will acquire virtual fitting room startup Zeekit as it makes a push into fashion and caters to customers shopping for clothes online.

According to CNBC, in a post on the company’s website, Walmart US executive vice president of apparel and private brands said that customers will be able to use the feature to try on items from Walmart’s private labels and the national brands it carries, such as Free People, Champion, and Levi Strauss. 

Moreover, when the technology launches on Walmart’s website, customers will be able to upload photos of themselves or choose from different models that represent their height, shape, and skin tone. The technology will show how the clothing would fit and resemble the experience they have at a store. They can also enlist a friend’s help in deciding on a purchase by sharing the virtual outfit and getting an opinion.

Therefore, by acquiring the startup, Walmart is hoping to improve the customer experience and make online shopping more social. Besides, this way the company will bring expertise in real-time image technologies, computer vision, and artificial intelligence. However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, CNBC reported.


