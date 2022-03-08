|
Walmart+ rolls out free membership for associates

Wednesday 9 March 2022 14:43 CET | News

Retail company Walmart has announced it offers free groceries, shipping, Scan and Go contactless checkout and member prices through the Walmart+ app.

Walmart also collaborates with Spotify to offer a promotion for Walmart+ members. New and existing Walmart+ members will receive six months of Spotify Premium for free.

It means that Walmart+ members who haven’t previously tried Spotify Premium can benefit from ad-free streaming of songs and podcasts, unlimited skips, the ability to play any song anywhere, and the ability to download music for listening offline.

The company will be giving its US associates working in their stores, distribution centres, and fulfilment centres a free Walmart+ membership. This new associate benefit is a way to say thank you for all they do, but it’s also so associates can use their membership and speak to customers about it from personal experience.


