Walmart launches savings offer for new sellers

As per press release information, the launch follows the company’s aim in supporting new sellers with an additional boost to have their products showcased to their customers and also help them achieve their goals for the new year.
Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), which are end-to-end fulfilment services for Walmart Marketplace sellers of all sizes;
Sponsored Search advertising, which enable high-visibility search ads to help sellers get their brands in the front of customers who are actively searching for products of similar to theirs;
And Repricer, and automated pricing tool that aims to help sellers stay ahead of the competition.
The offer comes at a time when the company is looking to improve its website and app, with it looking to also upgrade the seller experience with an expedited onboarding process, as well as updated tools and resources. Sellers who select the Walmart marketplace are enabled access to their proprietary solutions and services that aim to help them succeed and grow their business.
Two-day shipping: when an order is fulfilled with WFS, sellers can offer 2-day shipping throughout the US, free of charge, on all eligible orders. Additionally, eligible products are also set to automatically earn ‘2-day shipping’ or ‘Fulfilled by Walmart’ badges.
Free and easy returns: with customers being enabled to make returns both in-store and online.
What is more, as the company aims to simplify how sellers start their journey on the Marketplace, Walmart Connect helps them connect with millions of customers via Sponsored Search ads. Sponsored Search advertising can help sellers expedite customer discovery, with the relevant ads reaching customers as they are searching on Walmart for similar products, with sellers paying only when customers click their ad. Additionally, Walmart Connect helps increase the way in which sellers can leverage Sponsored Search, including self-service advertising tools via the Walmart Ad Centre.
