Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Walmart launches savings offer for new sellers

Friday 27 January 2023 14:46 CET | News

Retail corporation Walmart has launched a limited savings offer to support US-based new sellers with incentives and benefits as they launch on the marketplace.

 

As per press release information, the launch follows the company’s aim in supporting new sellers with an additional boost to have their products showcased to their customers and also help them achieve their goals for the new year.

Details on the New-Seller Savings solution

New-Seller Savings is designed so that it can make the launch on the Walmart Marketplace simple, seamless, and rewarding. With this limited-time offer, US-based new sellers are granted up to 25% commission rate reduction for 90 days when trying exclusive Walmart tools and services of the likes of:

  • Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), which are end-to-end fulfilment services for Walmart Marketplace sellers of all sizes;

  • Sponsored Search advertising, which enable high-visibility search ads to help sellers get their brands in the front of customers who are actively searching for products of similar to theirs;

  • And Repricer, and automated pricing tool that aims to help sellers stay ahead of the competition.

The offer comes at a time when the company is looking to improve its website and app, with it looking to also upgrade the seller experience with an expedited onboarding process, as well as updated tools and resources. Sellers who select the Walmart marketplace are enabled access to their proprietary solutions and services that aim to help them succeed and grow their business.

Retail corporation Walmart has launched a limited savings offer to support US-based new sellers with incentives and benefits as they launch on the marketplace.

Based on information provided in the announcement, Walmart Fulfillment Services gives sellers the chance to focus on their products, without having to worry about logistics. Having an extensive supply chain, the company believes it is positioned to offer sellers the scale, quality, cost, and efficiency needed to grow a successful business on Walmart.com. Apart from a simple pricing structure with no hidden fees, WFS sellers can also expect the following:

  • Two-day shipping: when an order is fulfilled with WFS, sellers can offer 2-day shipping throughout the US, free of charge, on all eligible orders. Additionally, eligible products are also set to automatically earn ‘2-day shipping’ or ‘Fulfilled by Walmart’ badges.

  • Free and easy returns: with customers being enabled to make returns both in-store and online. 

What is more, as the company aims to simplify how sellers start their journey on the Marketplace, Walmart Connect helps them connect with millions of customers via Sponsored Search ads. Sponsored Search advertising can help sellers expedite customer discovery, with the relevant ads reaching customers as they are searching on Walmart for similar products, with sellers paying only when customers click their ad. Additionally, Walmart Connect helps increase the way in which sellers can leverage Sponsored Search, including self-service advertising tools via the Walmart Ad Centre.

To benefit from the New-Seller Savings promotion and get up to 25% off referral fee rates for up to 90 days after they launch, new sellers must complete the New-Seller Survey for an initial 10% rate reduction and go live on Walmart.com. Furthermore, Walmart is providing an additional 5% referral fee reduction on eligible products enrolled in the Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart Connect, and Walmart Marketplace Repricer programmes.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, merchants, marketplace, SMEs, shopping, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Walmart
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Walmart

|
Discover all the Company news on Walmart and other articles related to Walmart in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like