Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Walmart Introduces Walmart+ membership program in the US

Tuesday 1 September 2020 12:39 CET | News

US-based retailer Walmart has announced the launch of a membership program that brings together in-store and online benefits named Walmart+.

Walmart+ has the reach of more than 4,700 stores, including 2,700 stores that offer delivery as fast as same day. Members will receive unlimited free delivery from stores, fuel discounts and access to tools that make shopping faster for families. Membership will be available to all customers on 15 September. It will cost USD 98 a year or USD 12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period. In the future, the company will leverage its wide-ranging strengths to add additional benefits for members in a variety of services and offerings.

The list of benefits will include unlimited free delivery, scan & go features, and fuel discounts. These benefits come in addition to the retailer’s existing customer offerings like Walmart’s free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery. Walmart will continue to have delivery options with a per-delivery transaction fee so customers can choose the service that’s best for them.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Walmart, Walmart+, membership ecommerce program, membership programme, ecommerce, retail chain, United States, loyalty program, free delivery, fuel discount, next day delivery, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like