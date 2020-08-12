Sections
News

Walmart, Instacart partner to offer same-day grocery delivery

Wednesday 12 August 2020

Walmart has partnered with US-based grocery delivery and pick-up service company Instacart to provide a same-day grocery delivery service for their consumers.

According to The Verge, thanks to the partnership, Walmart’s customers based in four pilot markets spanning California and Oklahoma are enabled to choose Walmart’s grocery options when ordering from Instacart.

The new partnership promises to bring thousands of items – from groceries, alcohol, and pantry staples to home decor and improvement, personal care, electronics, and more – from Walmart stores to customers’ doors with one-hour delivery.

Moreover, Instacart already works with grocery chains like Albertsons, Aldi, Costco, Kroger, and Target, as well as smaller chain stores like Wegmans and pharmacies like CVS. Besides, the platform has an existing partnership with Walmart-owned Sam’s Club. 

Consequently, the addition of Walmart might help both the retailer and Instacart to offer services similar to Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and Prime Pantry, The Verge reported.

More: Link


Keywords: Walmart, Instacart, same-day delivery, California, Oklahoma, Albertsons, Aldi, Costco, Kroger, Target, Wegmans, CVS, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
