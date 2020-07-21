Sections
News

Walmart Canada to invest USD 2.6 bln in ecommerce and distribution

Tuesday 21 July 2020 13:08 CET | News

Walmart Canada has announced plans to spend USD 2.58 billion over the next five years to tie together physical and digital shopping, while facilitating distribution and fulfilment.

According to Progressive Grocer, most of the money will go towards distribution centres, both new construction and upgrades. Besides, the investment plan will speed up ecommerce for consumers, including deliveries, while resulting in ‘smarter’ stores and a better omnichannel retail experience.

Some of the funds are planned for the renovation of more than 150 stores over three years, while creating a new checkout experience that reduces touchpoints, including tap to pay, self-checkout and ‘Check Out With Me’ mobile payment technology to enable associates to check out customers anywhere in the store.

Moreover, Walmart Canada will expand its Walmart Pickup offering to 270 stores by the end of 2020. Furthermore, the retailer will test ‘hybrid locations’ – supercentres with micro fulfilment centre – in their backrooms to boost fulfilment for pickup and delivery. 

Other investment efforts include launching an AI software in partnership with o9, and the use of machine learning software to improve training and safety on the front lines of the company's distribution centre.

More: Link


Keywords: Walmart, Canada, ecommerce, digital shopping, omnichannel retail experience, tap to pay, elf-checkout, Check Out With Me, mobile payments, Walmart Pickup, fulfilment, AI, machine learning
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Canada
