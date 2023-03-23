Vue Storefront secures USD 20 mln funding

Since 2022, the company has added customers like Berlin Brand Group, Zenith Watches, and Zadig & Voltaire with more than 50% of its pipeline coming from the US enterprise market.
Vue Storefront has enjoyed a successful 18 months, during which it raised a USD 17.4 million Series A and increased its revenues more than 300%, despite challenging economic headwinds, as per the press release. The company scaled globally with over 100 people in 10 countries, support from over 130 industry partners, and a 19,000-strong developer community. Vue Storefront is now being used to power the online stores of over 2,200 retailers and merchants across the globe, including Orgill, Tally Weijl, and Zenni Optical.
The new equity round coincides with Vue Storefront’s release of a major product upgrade that will enable it to fully cater for American enterprise commerce.
Vue Storefront’s officials said that they’re delighted to have secured this significant investment, especially in this difficult economic climate for the tech industry. Vue Storefront is an ambitious company, and this vote of confidence by the investment community puts them on a strong path for continuous growth and steels them for whatever lies ahead.
It also gives Vue an added impetus to develop new and better industry-first product features, which has been the cornerstone of their success, the startup’s officials added. Felix Capital’s extensive knowledge of the ecommerce and SaaS industries makes it an ideal partner for their next chapter.
The headless commerce ecosystem has continued to grow at pace in recent years, capitalising on tech transformations. Research and consulting firm Gartner originally coined the term ‘composable commerce’ in 2020, noting digital commerce platforms were, ‘experiencing ongoing modulariwation in a cloud-native, multi-experience world’. Gartner predicted that by 2023, organisations that adopted a composable commerce approach would outpace their competition by 80% in terms of speed of new feature implementation.
In 2021, Vue Storefront emerged as a frontend solution in ecommerce’s ‘headless’ revolution — where brands began separating their digital backend services from their frontend customer-facing layers as traditional all-in-one systems were too rigid to adapt to changing online consumer trends.
The concept of composable commerce took things one step further. It enabled retailers to further divide up entire backends (where the content management systems, payment systems, search providers and other third-party services sit) into independent components and compose them into flexible architectures that meet specific business model needs.
Vue Storefront’s growth has been fuelled by its FEaaS offering some of the most integrations with backend components in the entire composable commerce ecosystem. In 2023, the company plans to roll out more features and upgrades, cementing its status as the industry’s leading frontend technology provider. This additional funding will help the company to continue on its strong growth trajectory, scale up the teams and product, and expand internationally.
