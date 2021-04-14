VR Payment partners with Computop for omnichannel solution

VR Payment is gradually integrating Computop’s Paygate platform, which will give customers access to omnichannel solutions. Computop offers its customers local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment transactions and fraud prevention. The payment platform Computop Paygate enables integrated payment processes in ecommerce, at the POS, and on mobile devices.
The initial focus of the partnership will be on the integration of online payments. As a result, VR Payment's international reach will expand as it can support its customers' cross-border business. Computop will profit from acquiring VR Payment's services, as well as its customer base and expertise in stationery business. Computop is the only German payment processing company with a license as a network operator. While VR Payment is currently focusing on new checkout and cashierless shop solutions under the banner of ‘Next Level Point of Sale,' Computop is developing biometric processes for customer login with dealer-controlled authentication. In the future, potential shared endeavors will be explored here as well.
