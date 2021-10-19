|
Vodacom's superapp Vodapay launches in South Africa

Tuesday 19 October 2021 14:53 CET | News

South Africa-based VodaPay, Vodacom Financial and Digital Services' super app, has launched digital shopping, lifestyle, and financial platform for both consumers and businesses.

Consumers on the app will also have access to special offers (like R1 deals) and significant discounts from their favourite brands, stores and services on the app while customers on the Vodacom network will receive exclusive deals on data and airtime too. All transactions happen in an instant with Vodapay. 

VodaPay is aimed at driving digital and financial inclusion in South Africa and the rest of the continent. It allows consumers to load money into their wallets and send it to anyone in real time or use it to make any purchase through the app, ranging from ecommerce to buying airtime, electricity, water, insurance, and other use cases.

Customers can also add their bank cards from any recognised South African bank and use it for shopping and paying. To further drive financial inclusion for as many people as possible, VodaPay is available to customers on any mobile network and can be accessed in the Google and Apple app stores.

