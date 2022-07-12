Vivid launches in-app ecommerce service Vivid Shopper

Customers can shop securely in hundreds of online shops and receive up to 25% cashback from selected brands. When paying, the Vivid card details are automatically transferred, which means that the data will no longer be stored with external services or with online shops themselves.
Customers will receive at least 0.5% cashback on every purchase via Vivid Shopper, while Prime customers receive 1.5%. This is credited directly when paying, without months of waiting, blocked amounts, or unrecognised purchases. Vivid Shopper is available from version 2.19 in the Vivid app on the app's home screen and in the "Rewards" tab. Available shops and brands can be selected via the respective categories or by a simple search.
