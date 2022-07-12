Subscribe
News

Vivid launches in-app ecommerce service Vivid Shopper

Tuesday 12 July 2022 14:35 CET | News

Germany-based mobile finance platform Vivid has launched its own in-app ecommerce service, Vivid Shopper. 

Customers can shop securely in hundreds of online shops and receive up to 25% cashback from selected brands. When paying, the Vivid card details are automatically transferred, which means that the data will no longer be stored with external services or with online shops themselves.

In addition, Vivid customers can request new card details in real-time without having to wait for a new physical card each time. According to a Vivid representative, Vivid Shopper will become an elementary part of Vivid and Vivid customers will be offered payment methods for every budget in addition to exclusive partners with cashback offers.

Customers will receive at least 0.5% cashback on every purchase via Vivid Shopper, while Prime customers receive 1.5%. This is credited directly when paying, without months of waiting, blocked amounts, or unrecognised purchases. Vivid Shopper is available from version 2.19 in the Vivid app on the app's home screen and in the "Rewards" tab. Available shops and brands can be selected via the respective categories or by a simple search.


More: Link


Keywords: product launch, expansion, payment processing, cashback, ecommerce
Categories:
Companies: Vivid
Countries: Germany

Vivid

