Visa's Cybersource joins IATA's Financial Gateway

Friday 5 November 2021 15:28 CET | News

US-based Cybersource, Visa’s global payment and fraud management platform has partnered with IATA’s (International Air Transport Association) Financial Gateway to improve airline payment efficiency.

The partnership aims to handle fraud, improve payment efficiency, and maximise revenues. As part of the IATA Financial Gateway (IFG), Cybersource will expand its capabilities as a secured digital acceptance tool to all IATA’s airline members. 

The new agreement will eliminate IFG’s needs for products from different brands, reducing operational delays and saving costs in the long term. As a result, IATA’s over 290 airline members can continue their geographical expansion, introduce sales, and implement new payment methods faster. 

Visa’s Cybersource has already partnered with 28 of the top 50 global airlines to provide complete online and in-person services, including management tools to reduce fraud loss, tokenization and additional payment security tools, and payment gateway services. 

To learn more about Cybersource, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


Keywords: partnership, Visa, payment gateway, cybersecurity, payment processing, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
