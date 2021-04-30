|
Visa partners with Hubtel to expand ecommerce in Ghana

Friday 30 April 2021 13:02 CET | News

Ghana-based ecommerce and SMS messaging company Hubtel.com has entered into a partnership with Visa, to expand access to seamless payments on its ecommerce platform.

This partnership with Visa provides consumers with access to more merchant services on Hubtel’s ecommerce platforms. It also allows Hubtel to explore further payment services such as ‘tap to phone,’ amongst others, to reduce the dependency on cash, especially among small businesses. 

In partnering with Visa, Hubtel’s merchants will be able to access payments made by customers in real-time avoiding delays sometimes experienced in the settlement process. In addition, consumers can count on Visa’s security tools and solutions to make their transactions secure.

According to myjoyonline.com, since 2005, Hubtel has delivered billions of business-critical SMS messages and contributed to boosting mobile banking and online payments in Ghana.

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, online security, real-time payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Ghana
