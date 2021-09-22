|
News

Visa launches new perks for US consumer credit cardholders

Wednesday 22 September 2021 14:41 CET | News

Visa has announced the addition of Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds as exclusive benefits for Visa’s US consumer credit cardholders.

Eligible cardholders can now get a free Shipt membership to receive free same-day delivery on groceries and household essentials on orders over USD 35.

Visa’s customers can also boost their creativity through Skillshare’s online learning community; and get access to presale tickets plus be eligible for a free concert ticket while discovering Sofar Sounds’ community.


Keywords: partnership, Visa, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
