Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Vipaso partners with Visa to launch ViennaPay app

Thursday 15 June 2023 14:31 CET | News

Austria-based fintech Vipaso (Vienna Payment Solutions) has launched a new app called "ViennaPay".

This application will be available at the open-air festival Donauinselfest in cooperation with Visa. The company will support the festival from 23 to 25 June. ViennaPay is based on the independent mobile payment solution from Vipaso. According to the startup, the app should offer a method to buy food and drinks at the festival.

 

Vipaso wants to simplify payments at Donauinselfest

According to a Vipaso representative, the motivation for developing an app for the festival, which has more than 2.5 million visitors, was to be able to offer a new dimension of secure mobile payment. The fintech wants visitors to enjoy the festival without having to worry about having their wallets or enough cash with them. With the app, users only have to add their preferred means of payment, and the payment can be made with a click on the screen. ViennaPay consists of two apps, one for consumers and one for merchants. Two smartphones, or any other smart device, that are Bluetooth-enabled are required. 

Vipaso partners with Visa to launch ViennaPay app

ViennaPay offers encrypted payments

All catering stands at the Wien Energie/radio fm4/Radio Wien/HITRADIO Ö3 festival stage and the Bank Austria/radio 88.6 Rock stage should be compatible with the app. This means they can accept payments from all visitors who have downloaded the ViennaPay app. All communication between the ViennaPay backend and the devices involved takes place on an encrypted basis. No transaction data is stored on the devices or exchanged directly by the smartphones involved. ViennaPay available free of charge in the Apple AppStore and Google PlayStore from the 12th of June 2023. The Bluetooth-based technology in combination with a white-label approach should enable a secure payment process for retailers and guests alike.

 

Vipaso’s offers

Vipaso offers an end-to-end independent Mobile Payment System. The horizon system consists of a merchant terminal app, a consumer app, and a horizon backend. It stands for a modern, independent, end-to-end mobile payment solution fully controlled by the stakeholders. The solution is completely software-based and no terminal hardware is needed. It’s end-to-end, meaning that one solution covers and initiates the entire process and value chain. It’s scalable from the local solution to the countrywide coverage. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, mobile payments, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Vipaso
Countries: Austria
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Vipaso

|
Discover all the Company news on Vipaso and other articles related to Vipaso in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like