Video games sales increase worldwide

Sales of the latest video games have recorded a smash hit as governments worldwide pushed for social distancing measures to stop the coronavirus from spreading, CNBC reports.
Nintendo’s latest instalment of its Animal Crossing franchise, titled New Horizon, was released in March 2020 and sold more than 1.8 million copies in its first three days in Japan, according to video game publication Famitsu. In the UK, the title sold more copies in its first week on the shelves than the launch sales of all previous entries in the series combined, gaming publication gamesindustry.biz reported.
According to CNBC, analysts agree that the coronavirus outbreak likely had a part to play in the sales spike. In a bid to slow the spread of the virus, major cities in the world have gone into lockdown as people are asked to stay at home and avoid going outside unnecessarily.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions