News

Video games sales increase worldwide

Friday 3 April 2020 15:13 CET | News

Sales of the latest video games have recorded a smash hit as governments worldwide pushed for social distancing measures to stop the coronavirus from spreading, CNBC reports. 

Nintendo’s latest instalment of its Animal Crossing franchise, titled New Horizon, was released in March 2020 and sold more than 1.8 million copies in its first three days in Japan, according to video game publication Famitsu. In the UK, the title sold more copies in its first week on the shelves than the launch sales of all previous entries in the series combined, gaming publication gamesindustry.biz reported.  

According to CNBC, analysts agree that the coronavirus outbreak likely had a part to play in the sales spike. In a bid to slow the spread of the virus, major cities in the world have gone into lockdown as people are asked to stay at home and avoid going outside unnecessarily. 

Animal Crossing is not the only success registered in this period. Doom Eternal, also launched in March 2020, had the best launch weekend in the franchise’s history.

Keywords: CNBC, video games, coronavirus, Nintendo, Doom Eternal, gaming
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

