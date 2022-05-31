Victorias Secret launches marketplace for women-owned brands

The VS&Co-Lab is available on the retailer’s website and currently features 19 brands, three thirds of them being founded, owned, or led by women.
Victoria’s Secret has been long criticised for its lack of inclusion in the world of fashion and witnessed decline in sales, closing 50 stores in 2021 and almost going bankrupt. The company’s rebranding focused on inclusion, featuring garments and accessories that fit to individuals of all shapes, sizes, as well as introducing diversity on its show runs and in its catalogues. The efforts align with the brand’s new marketing approach, which focuses on female empowerment and inclusiveness.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions