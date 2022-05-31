Subscribe
Victorias Secret launches marketplace for women-owned brands

Tuesday 31 May 2022 17:34 CET | News

US luxury lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret has announced the launch of an inclusive marketplace, dubbed VS&Co-Lab to showcase brands that align with its vision of inclusivity.

The VS&Co-Lab is available on the retailer’s website and currently features 19 brands, three thirds of them being founded, owned, or led by women. 

Victoria’s Secret has been long criticised for its lack of inclusion in the world of fashion and witnessed decline in sales, closing 50 stores in 2021 and almost going bankrupt. The company’s rebranding focused on inclusion, featuring garments and accessories that fit to individuals of all shapes, sizes, as well as introducing diversity on its show runs and in its catalogues. The efforts align with the brand’s new marketing approach, which focuses on female empowerment and inclusiveness.

VS&Co-Lab’s mission is to provide a platform for smaller brands to share their vision, contribute to diversity, and lead the way towards a new generation of women-owned businesses that can shape ecommerce and promote financial inclusion. The retailer plans to expand the marketplace.

