|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Verishop launches social shopping app, combining social media with shopping

Tuesday 10 November 2020 14:05 CET | News

Verishop, a US-based online ecommerce platform for clothing, home, and beauty products, has launched a social shopping app, combining social media with shopping.

The app allows brands and users to upload photos and videos, tag products, share curated collection boards, and follow people and brands.

The social features that have been integrated into the app are:

  • User generated content, allowing people to upload and share photos and videos;
  • A ‘Following’ feature that allows customers to follow brands as well as other users;
  • Collections, enabling users to save products into private or public collections;
  • Profiles for people and brands, where people can see their feed of content, public collections, followers, following and likes;
  • ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds of shoppable content that are personalised using artificial intelligence technology;
  • Product tagging, which allows people to share the products in their posts;

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Verishop, US, product launch, social media, shopping, ecommerce, social shopping app, user generated content, AI
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like