News

US venture fund reStage to acquire ecommerce live chat platform Needle

Monday 31 August 2020 14:16 CET | News

US-based turnaround venture funt reStage has announced they will acquire Needle, company that provides live ecommerce chat staffed by brand advocates. 

 

reStage is a venture fund launched by Denver-based Stage, a private equity group founded by Dan Frydenlund. In 2009, Frydenlund founded Stage to acquire companies in the midst of change due to economic shifts.

Needle is a technology and service platform for ecommerce brands who utilise advocates for live chat and customer engagement. Founded in 2010, Needle has an impressive list of brands that use their service to provide a differentiated ecommerce chat experience including TaylorMade, Stuart Weitzman, Sonos, and Bare Necessities. 

They provide everything an ecommerce business needs to bring personalised service and real conversations to the online shopping experience. Needle offers full customisation that fits the brand and integrates it into their website.


Keywords: Needle, reStage, venture fund, ecommerce live chat, US, ecommerce online shopping, ecommerce infrastructure, North America
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
Payments & Commerce

