News

US-based supermarket company expands ecommerce operations

Friday 3 July 2020 12:55 CET | News

US-based supermarket company Stop & Shop has announced plans of expanding its ecommerce offerings.

According to Grocery Dive, the initiative comes as demand continues to surge during the pandemic. Therefore, the company plans to facilitate online grocery access, support growth in ecommerce, and add capacity for pickup and delivery, as more people choose to shop both in-store and online as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Moreover, Stop & Shop will add three new warerooms, while bringing pickup service to at least 50 more locations. Accordingly, the company has expanded its collaboration with pick-up service company Instacart, in which Instacart will offer its service to 321 of Stop & Shop’s locations, meaning that same-day contactless delivery is enabled from about 75% of Stop & Shop's stores, Grocery Dive reported.


More: Link


Keywords: Stop & Shop, ecommerce, pickup service, Instacart, same-day delivery, contactless delivery
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
