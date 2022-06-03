Subscribe
UPS buys Delivery Solutions

Friday 3 June 2022 14:45 CET | News

Logistics company UPS has purchased SaaS delivery management company Delivery Solutions to augment its shipping services.

This acquisition will equip UPS with access to same-day delivery, ship from store and distribution centres, curbside and in-store pickup, and post-purchase customer experience. Delivery Solutions’ technology helps merchants offer their customers more flexibility and an engaging online purchasing experience as they look for an experience-driven omnichannel strategy.

Once a company plugs into the Delivery Solutions technology platform, they can connect to a global ecosystem of delivery companies in the same-day space, allowing retailers and platforms to meet the specific delivery needs of their customers, while maintaining complete control of their ecommerce brand experience.

Delivery Solutions will continue to operate with its current leadership as an agnostic, multi-carrier platform. It will be ran independently and under the same name. Now combined with UPS’s capabilities, it will create new solutions to speed up growth for UPS’ customers by augmenting end-to-end online shopping experiences.


More: Link


