UPS buys Delivery Solutions

This acquisition will equip UPS with access to same-day delivery, ship from store and distribution centres, curbside and in-store pickup, and post-purchase customer experience. Delivery Solutions’ technology helps merchants offer their customers more flexibility and an engaging online purchasing experience as they look for an experience-driven omnichannel strategy.
Once a company plugs into the Delivery Solutions technology platform, they can connect to a global ecosystem of delivery companies in the same-day space, allowing retailers and platforms to meet the specific delivery needs of their customers, while maintaining complete control of their ecommerce brand experience.
Delivery Solutions will continue to operate with its current leadership as an agnostic, multi-carrier platform. It will be ran independently and under the same name. Now combined with UPS’s capabilities, it will create new solutions to speed up growth for UPS’ customers by augmenting end-to-end online shopping experiences.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions