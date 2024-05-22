Unlimit announces a partnership with DEUNA

The primary goal of this collaboration is to improve cross-border payments for enterprises in Latin America and other regions. According to a 2023 report by Mexico’s Fintech Association and NTT Data, digital payments account for 32% of the local fintech market, with the number of companies in this sector increasing by approximately 17.4% annually. The total transaction value in the digital payments market is projected to reach USD 115.20 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.84% to USD 167 billion by 2028. Additionally, a study by AMVO on online sales indicated that Mexico leads globally in ecommerce growth, with the market valued at MXN 658 billion in 2023.
In this context, the alliance between Unlimit and DEUNA aims to provide enterprise-level companies with access to secure and modern payment systems, potentially leading to higher approval rates, reduced costs, and lower fraud risks. This collaboration leverages DEUNA's advanced payment orchestration capabilities alongside Unlimit’s comprehensive payments infrastructure and diverse payment method offerings.
The strategic partnership is also intended to improve the efficiency and security of B2B payments, supporting companies in their efforts to expand globally. The collaboration is expected to enhance approval rates, reduce transaction costs, and minimise fraud risks thus helping merchants boost their sales potential in these dynamic markets.
In May 2024, Unlimit collaborated with Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform with digital banking solutions provider Velmie. Through the partnership, clients of Velmie gained access to various solutions including digital payments and white-label cards, facilitating easier navigation of regulatory complexities. Additionally, clients received access to Unlimit's customisable platform and rapid integration capabilities, potentially reducing time and monetary costs associated with entering new markets.
In April 2024, Unlimit secured an online payment aggregator license in the region of India, aimed to accelerate its worldwide expansion strategy. Following this announcement, Unlimit entered the Indian marketplace, while also becoming the receipient of its Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Online Payment Aggregator licence. This initiative represented an important step into the company’s global expansion strategy, as it focused on launching its operations and suite of secure solutions in the region.
In addition, Unlimit revealed its efforts to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.
For more information about Unlimit, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions