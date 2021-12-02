|
News

UniTeller and Tranglo partner to expand remittance services in APAC countries

Thursday 2 December 2021 16:14 CET | News

US-based cross-border and remittance payments processors UniTeller has partnered with Malayisian payment service provider Tranglo to expand its services in the Asia Pacific area.

UniTeller has been present in Asia for two decades and is looking to expand its network to 13 emerging markets, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Nepal, adding over 58,000 cash pick-up points and 9 e-wallet platforms to its regional ecosystem.

The collaboration will also allow UniTeller access to RippleNet, cryptocurrency Ripple’s global financial network, which already acquired 40% of Tranglo’s shares in March 2021.

The partnership allows the companies to integrate international paying networks and joint their tech solutions in a common front that will benefit the Asian payment market. 

Keywords: expansion, partnership, cross-border ecommerce, ecommerce, Ripple, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Asia
