|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Unbox Robotics receives USD 7 mln funding for ecommerce robotics solution

Wednesday 22 December 2021 13:55 CET | News

India-based supply chain startup Unbox Robotics has announced it received a USD 7 million capital infusion in a Series A funding round led by 3one4 Capital.

Launched in India in 2019, startup Unbox Robotics specialises in the robotics-based distribution technology for logistics, retail, and ecommerce companies. 

The fintech has developed a plug-and-play Swarm robotics technology that claims it can be deployed to physical locations in under seven days and that can sort and dispatch packages with improved productivity, reducing operational costs by over 60%.

Unbox’s solution can help automate both large facilities and micro hubs using a vertical sorting mechanism. The Series A funding received will allow the company to expand its teams across all functions and serve as fuel for a geographical expansion. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, startup, delivery, funding, crowdfunding, fintech , expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like