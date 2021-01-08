|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UK-based marketplace OnBuy to expand in more than 140 countries by 2023

Friday 8 January 2021 13:11 CET | News

UK-based online marketplace OnBuy has started a global expansion plan, wanting to launch into more than 140 countries by the end of 2023.

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the initiative comes after securing EUR 5.5 million in a Series A funding round in June 2020. Overall, 2020 was a successful year for OnBuy, which is on track for achieving unicorn status within the next two years. 

The company is valued at an estimated EUR 200 million after launching four years ago. Moreover, in 2020, the marketplace achieved its third consecutive year of over 600% growth. Additionally, the company has beta-tested territory specific sites in 42 countries to start the expansion of the OnBuy platform, Ecommerce News Europe reported.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: OnBuy, UK, marketplace, global expansion, Series A funding, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like