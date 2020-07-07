Sections
News

Uber to expand grocery deliveries by integrating Cornershop

Wednesday 8 July 2020 13:22 CET | News

Uber has integrated its platform with on-demand grocery delivery platform Cornershop, that operates in LATAM, Canada, and soon in the US.

According to Venture Beat, Uber announced plans to acquire a majority stake in Cornershop in October 2019. Although the deal was supposed to clear all regulatory hurdles in early 2020 this has yet to happen. Therefore, Uber focused on an ‘integration’ of the platform.

Moreover, Uber has been expanding its business recently, due to the surge of grocery deliveries powered by the pandemic. Consequently, the company unveiled a new service called Uber Connect – which repositions its platform as a courier service that allows people to transport just about any item – and announced it is also buying Postmates for USD 2.65 billion.

Overall, Uber has announced similar deals with grocery outlets in France, Spain, Brazil, and others, during the past months through Uber Eats. Besides, the company included more than 9,500 merchants across 30 countries, with a reported 176% increase in grocery orders since February 2020. 

Therefore, thanks to the Cornershop integration, Uber is positioning grocery deliveries in both the main Uber and Uber Eats apps, with a dedicated grocery tab that allows users to shop at Cornershop’s partner grocery stores in 19 cities across Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Canada, Venture Beat reported.

More: Link


Keywords: Uber, Cornershop, Uber Connect, Uber Eats, merchants, grocery deliveries, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Canada, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Latin America
