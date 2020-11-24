Uber, Bond Brand Loyalty partner to bring last-mile on-demand delivery ahead of holiday rush

According to the press release, the initiative comes to support ecommerce and fulfilment operations before the holiday season. Uber also announced its collaboration with Bond Brand Loyalty to bring a new purchase and redemption experience to brands and their clients’ millions of reward programme members.
The solution that leverages Uber Direct’s technology allows retail ecommerce and loyalty programme operators to meet customers’ rising expectations for fast and convenient delivery. Customers who make purchases or redeem loyalty points for rewards can have their items delivered within hours versus days via traditional delivery methods.
Furthermore, Uber Direct builds upon Uber Eats’ recent expansion into grocery and convenience-store delivery. Retailers and manufacturers can now leverage Uber’s technology as an operationally efficient way to move goods between locations and into the hands of customers. With the scale and reliability of Uber, Bond is setting a new standard of fulfilment and delivery, connecting the last mile of ecommerce with loyalty.
