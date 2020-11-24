|
News

Uber, Bond Brand Loyalty partner to bring last-mile on-demand delivery ahead of holiday rush

Friday 27 November 2020 12:43 CET | News

Uber has introduced Uber Direct, a new and operationally efficient way for Canadian retailers to manage their delivery process, reach their customers, and deliver right to their doorstep.

According to the press release, the initiative comes to support ecommerce and fulfilment operations before the holiday season. Uber also announced its collaboration with Bond Brand Loyalty to bring a new purchase and redemption experience to brands and their clients’ millions of reward programme members.

The solution that leverages Uber Direct’s technology allows retail ecommerce and loyalty programme operators to meet customers’ rising expectations for fast and convenient delivery. Customers who make purchases or redeem loyalty points for rewards can have their items delivered within hours versus days via traditional delivery methods.

Furthermore, Uber Direct builds upon Uber Eats’ recent expansion into grocery and convenience-store delivery. Retailers and manufacturers can now leverage Uber’s technology as an operationally efficient way to move goods between locations and into the hands of customers. With the scale and reliability of Uber, Bond is setting a new standard of fulfilment and delivery, connecting the last mile of ecommerce with loyalty.


Keywords: Uber, launch, Uber Direct, business partnership, Bond Brand Loyalty Canada, retailers, reward programme, delivery methods, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Canada
