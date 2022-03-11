|
Twitter adds 'view shop' button for US users, to boost online shopping

Social media platform Twitter has shifted to a more hands-on shopping strategy with addition of a new button directly connecting used to virtual stored on the platform in the US.

Users will be able to see a new ‘view shop’ button on certain business profiles in the US. Merchants will be able to list up to 50 products, mentioning a description and the price. While this showcase will allow brands to promote their products, Twitter users will not be able to purchase an item directly through Twitter. They will be redirected to the brand’s website to complete the purchase.

This new option is only available to select merchants in the US such as Verizon, Arden Cove, the Latinx In Power podcast, Gay Pride Apparel and All I Do Is Cook, Twitter said in its statement, cited by malaymail.com. Only iOS users in the US will be able to access these virtual stores for now. Twitter has not yet indicated when this feature will be rolled out to users on Android or if it will be internationally.


