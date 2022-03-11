Twitter adds 'view shop' button for US users, to boost online shopping

Users will be able to see a new ‘view shop’ button on certain business profiles in the US. Merchants will be able to list up to 50 products, mentioning a description and the price. While this showcase will allow brands to promote their products, Twitter users will not be able to purchase an item directly through Twitter. They will be redirected to the brand’s website to complete the purchase.
This new option is only available to select merchants in the US such as Verizon, Arden Cove, the Latinx In Power podcast, Gay Pride Apparel and All I Do Is Cook, Twitter said in its statement, cited by malaymail.com. Only iOS users in the US will be able to access these virtual stores for now. Twitter has not yet indicated when this feature will be rolled out to users on Android or if it will be internationally.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions