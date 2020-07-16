Sections
News

Turkey plans to expand ecommerce to MENA region

Thursday 16 July 2020 10:31 CET | News

Turkey has announced plans to increase its export market share in the Middle East and North Africa. 

According to Ecommerce News, Turkey will form a virtual committee to promote and help ecommerce companies online. Therefore, the Turkish E-commerce Association has announced it will collaborate with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to form the aforementioned committee.  This initiation will bring together businesses from Turkey with stakeholders in the ecommerce sector from Gulf Cooperation Council states and North African countries.

Moreover, 23 Turkish ecommerce companies – including home appliance brand, non-electronic retail group Boyner, jewellery store So Chic, and glassware retailer Paşabahçe – will join ecommerce giants from the MENA region, such as Noon, Jumia, Carrefour, Jeeblee, Danube, and Lulu.

Besides, the MENA region has been a target market for Turkish exports for quite some time now because of the region’s logistical and cultural proximity. The export from Turkey to regional states was worth 30 billion euros last year, which is a 7.1% increase compared to the situation one year before.

Furthermore, the ecommerce association will follow the same model as used with this virtual committee to form collaborations with regional ecommerce players in Southeast Asia, China, India, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, Ecommerce News reported.

