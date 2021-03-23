|
TryNow raises USD 12 mln in Series A funding round

Tuesday 23 March 2021 14:19 CET | News

TryNow, a US-based software platform that enables consumers to try items at home before buying, has announced that it has raised USD 12 million in a Series A funding round.

Investors that participated in the round include Shine Capital, Craft Ventures, SciFi VC, Third Kind, and Plaid co-founders Zachary Perret and William Hockey.

TryNow’s software platform allows consumers to check out and try items in at home, return unwanted items, and only pay for what they keep. TryNow’s platform provides an infrastructure to Shopify Plus brands through direct integration with Shopify’s APIs, returns management solutions, and email providers like Klaviyo. Additionally, TryNow’s proprietary fraud management suite aims to ensure that brands are able to capture funds at the end of the trial period.


