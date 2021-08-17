|
Truevo launches ecommerce solution to help SMEs save on fees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:03 CET | News

UK-based fintech company Truevo has launched its new ecommerce payment solution ‘Truevo Account’. 

It aims to help SMEs save on transaction fees incurred whilst making the transition to doing business online more secure. The 3-in-1 end-to-end payment solution is meant to enable new and existing ecommerce businesses to accept, process, and manage payments online. The Truevo Account also comes with a free debit card that enables customers to save the more they spend with a monthly fee rebate. 

The company is a full-service card acquirer and payment service provider that, through the Truevo Account, integrates with ecommerce platforms such as WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Magento, and Odoo. Its plugin is protected for online card payments, ensuring every purchase is safeguarded by strong customer authentication via 3-D Secure. 


