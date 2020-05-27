Sections
News

TrueCommerce partners Trust Payments to broaden B2B ecommerce offerings

Thursday 28 May 2020 11:20 CET | News

Retail technology business provider TrueCommerce has partnered with payment gateway provider Trust Payments to broaden its offering to B2B ecommerce customers.

The collaboration enables users of TrueCommerce’s B2B ecommerce platform to implement Trust Payments’ payment solutions for all online transactions. Trust Payments, has offices in the UK, Europe and North America, interacts with a network of 60+ banks globally. The company is enabling its customers to facilitate more than 60 million B2B transactions each year via online stores, virtual terminals and secure payment links.

TrueCommerce released earlier in May its Pack & Ship 4.1., an upgraded web-based solution that offers omnichannel merchants the ‘ship any way you want’ capability.

&nbsp;Also, the company recently entered the UK B2B ecommerce market following the acquisition of the platform provider, Netalogue Technologies. 

More: Link


Keywords: B2B commerce, retail, TrueCommerce, Trust Payments, payment gateway, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
