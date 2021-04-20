Trip.com selects Amadeus' cloud-based flight search platform to power recovery and global expansion

According to the press release, the company will adopt the Amadeus Custom Search solution, powered by Amadeus cloud technology, as part of its own boutique shopping engine to fuel these ambitions and deliver an improved customer experience. By offering customers high quality flight content, faster response times, and precise accuracy, Trip.com will be able to improve loyalty while scaling to meet shopping demand.
Furthermore, the cloud-based solution will enable Trip.com’s platforms to manage increasing online activity as travel recovers while accurately applying its revenue management decisions through localised deployment across shopping platforms.
Overall, the Amadeus Custom Search solutions, powered by Amadeus’ cloud technology, has been designed to offer travel agencies of any size, from giants like Trip.com to smaller players, greater flexibility to control dynamic content distribution and protect business strategies without overspending.
