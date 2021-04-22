|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Trendyol receives USD 300 mln investment from Alibaba

Thursday 22 April 2021 14:17 CET | News

Turkey-based ecommerce platform Trendyol has received an additional USD 330 million investment from existing partner Alibaba in a capital increase.

With this injection of capital, Alibaba now holds an 86.5% stake in the company. According to Webrazzi and Reuters, the investment brings Trendyol’s valuation to USD 11 billion.

Founded in 2010, Trendyol is Turkey’s largest ecommerce company as well as the largest internet services-based employer. The company added the online grocery sector as well as food delivery services to its roster in 2020 and sells on average 1 million products per day.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Trendyol, Alibaba, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Turkey
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like