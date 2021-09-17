|
TradeSquare Connect converts 100 Australian brands into wholesalers

Friday 17 September 2021

TradeSquare, an Australia-based wholesale retailer has launched a solution that allows businesses that do not otherwise have a wholesale offer to launch one using its platform.

TradeSquare Connect already has more than 100 brands signed up to the feature which integrates between their TradeSquare store and their own existing website, optimising sales to wholesale customers no matter which interaction point they connect with the company through, the company reports.

Early adopters include Koala, Cheap as Chips, and The Paw Grocer, who are now using TradeSquare’s platform to manage their wholesale business and virtual showroom. Retailers can differentiate between their retail offer and their wholesale business operation, with pricing information and purchasing ability on TradeSquare strictly limited to Australian-registered businesses and other commercial entities, not consumers. 


Keywords: ecommerce, product launch, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
