News

Timberland rolls out Community Loyalty Programme in the UK

Friday 16 April 2021 13:46 CET | News

Timberland has launched its first-ever loyalty programme to offer loyal customers product exclusives, prizes, access to launch events, claim a 10% birthday promo code, and more.

According to Fashion United, the Community Loyalty Programme launches on 12 April 2021 and customers will be able to sign up in-store and online via the Timberland website, earning an introductory offer of 100 bonus points as well as the opportunity to receive a welcome kit when registering in-store. The Timberland Community will also give members 10 points for each GBP spent in-store and online, which they can use to unlock exclusive experiences and gifts.

Furthermore, the first community members will be able to redeem their points for one of its eco-conscious gifts such as bamboo fibre cups, bamboo cutlery sets, plants to encourage urban greening, and eco-friendly accessories. Once signed up, members will also have VIP access to promotions and exclusive products, as well as previews of upcoming collections, access to a dedicated customer service telephone line, behind the scenes brand content, and a complimentary birthday gift. 

Additional points will also be earned from watching the brand’s suggested video content, referring a friend, and engaging with requests to visit a specific page or discovering a new element of the community. Participating Timberland stores and outlets where customers can sign up across the UK, include Carnaby Street, Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, and Westfield Stratford, Fashion United reported.


More: Link


Keywords: product launch, loyalty programme, ecommerce, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
