|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TikTok, Shopify partner to reach younger audiences through social commerce

Tuesday 27 October 2020 15:13 CET | News

TikTok has partnered with ecommerce platform Shopify to allow merchants to reach TikTok’s younger audience through shoppable content.

According to TechCrunch, during the agreement, Shopify merchants are enabled to create, run, and optimise their TikTok marketing campaigns directly from the Shopify dashboard by installing the new TikTok channel app from the Shopify App Store. Once installed, merchants will have access to the key functions from the TikTok For Business Ads Manager at their disposal.

To benefit from the new features, merchants who want to advertise on TikTok will first install the TikTok channel app, then create and connect their TikTok For Business account, and install the one-click pixel. Moreover, they can then deploy In-Feed shoppable video ads by selecting the product they want to feature using ad templates specifically designed for commerce. 

Furthermore, ecommerce merchants can track user actions such as a user browsing their page, a registration on a website, adding items to their cart, placing an order, and completing the payment, TechCrunch stated.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: TikTok, ecommerce, Shopify, merchants, TikTok, shoppable content, online payments, social commerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like