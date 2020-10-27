TikTok, Shopify partner to reach younger audiences through social commerce

TikTok has partnered with ecommerce platform Shopify to allow merchants to reach TikTok’s younger audience through shoppable content.
According to TechCrunch, during the agreement, Shopify merchants are enabled to create, run, and optimise their TikTok marketing campaigns directly from the Shopify dashboard by installing the new TikTok channel app from the Shopify App Store. Once installed, merchants will have access to the key functions from the TikTok For Business Ads Manager at their disposal.
To benefit from the new features, merchants who want to advertise on TikTok will first install the TikTok channel app, then create and connect their TikTok For Business account, and install the one-click pixel. Moreover, they can then deploy In-Feed shoppable video ads by selecting the product they want to feature using ad templates specifically designed for commerce.
Furthermore, ecommerce merchants can track user actions such as a user browsing their page, a registration on a website, adding items to their cart, placing an order, and completing the payment, TechCrunch stated.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions