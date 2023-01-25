TikTok prepares for launch of TikTok Shop in Spain

According to Business Insider, various job offers published on the social network’s website indicate that TikTok is looking for employees in Spain for both the ecommerce and the logistics area. In addition to these position openings, a publication by TikTok’s marketing director of ecommerce stated that the arrival of TikTok Shop in Spain was imminent. However, this LinkedIn post was removed following the news about the expansion by Business Insider. TikTok has not responded to a request for comment, meaning that this news has not been confirmed officially yet.
In October 2022, social media platfom TikTok announced several job openings in the US indicating plans to expand ecommerce services in the country. As the South China Morning Post indicated, TikTok planned to expand its ecommerce business to the US and Brazil as it seeks new revenue streams and user growth. Up until this point, the shopping feature was only available in the UK and seven regions of Asia, including Singapore and Indonesia.
