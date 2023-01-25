Subscribe
TikTok prepares for launch of TikTok Shop in Spain

Wednesday 25 January 2023

China-based social media platform TikTok is reportedly preparing to launch its TikTok Shop in Spain.

According to Business Insider, various job offers published on the social network’s website indicate that TikTok is looking for employees in Spain for both the ecommerce and the logistics area. In addition to these position openings, a publication by TikTok’s marketing director of ecommerce stated that the arrival of TikTok Shop in Spain was imminent. However, this LinkedIn post was removed following the news about the expansion by Business Insider. TikTok has not responded to a request for comment, meaning that this news has not been confirmed officially yet.

As stated by the LinkedIn post, TikTok would be launching its shop in Spain following a year and a half of development in their pilot market in the United Kingdom. The TikTok ecommerce feature allows companies, sellers, and influencers to sell their products to users of the social network. In addition, it represents a new source of income for the company. As stated by Business Insider, this buying and selling tool is part of TikTok’s ongoing transition into becoming an ecommerce platform. The company launched TikTok Shop in the United Kingdom in 2021.

What is TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop allows merchants to collaborate with TikTok creators and talent agencies in order to leverage their communities with shoppable videos. Although it is free to apply to TikTok Shop, TikTok takes a commission from each sale. The commission fee for each product sale is 5%. This is reduced to 1.8% for the first 90 days after successful registration, and then the commission rate reverts back to 5%.

Expansion to US and Brazil

In October 2022, social media platfom TikTok announced several job openings in the US indicating plans to expand ecommerce services in the country. As the South China Morning Post indicated, TikTok planned to expand its ecommerce business to the US and Brazil as it seeks new revenue streams and user growth. Up until this point, the shopping feature was only available in the UK and seven regions of Asia, including Singapore and Indonesia.


In November 2022, select businesses were allowed to sign up for TikTok Shop US if they were interested in selling their products to TikTokers. However, not all businesses are able to participate. Those interested in registering must provide an "invitation code" to access the feature. According to the TikTok registration site, merchants must provide a US company registration document to apply, whereas individual sellers require a US-issued passport or driver's license.

More: Link


