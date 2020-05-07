Sections
News

TikTok introduces Small Gestures ecommerce feature

Wednesday 29 April 2020 13:18 CET | News

China-based video app TikTok has launched Small Gestures, a feature which allows users to send free gifts from companies that have partnered with TikTok. 

Small Gestures are free for users to send, but there is a limit: each person can only send three gifts total. The feature lets TikTok users select gifts from brands like Adobe, DoorDash, and Talkspace to send to fellow users. 

To send a Small Gesture, a TikTok user has to look up ‘Small Gestures’ in their Discover Page. Doing so will bring up usual search results, but also pop up a new purple banner. Users can click through the banner to see all the offers currently available for gifting.

More: Link


Keywords: TikTok, Small Gestures, ecommerce, Adobe, DoorDash, Talkspace
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
