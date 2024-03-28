The Paypers launches the Global Overview of Payment Providers Report

The report analyses key industry trends, investment patterns, and M&As to have taken place in the past months – featuring insightful perspectives on payment strategies that stakeholders should consider, along with comprehensive profiles of players in the field, outlining their distinct capabilities and portfolios.
Influenced by factors such as consumer choice and industry-wide developments, the payments landscape is undergoing a constant evolution, with Worldpay’s Global Payments Report 2024 outlining that in 2023 alone, the global ecommerce market exceeded an estimated value of USD 6.1 trillion, exhibiting considerable growth when compared to the global POS value rate. Within this year, ecommerce accounted for 14.4% of global commerce and is anticipated to surpass 17% by 2027. The ongoing increase in ecommerce follows the digitalisation trend, made possible in part by mobile phone penetration, the growth of marketplace and mobile platform models, as well as social media platforms’ impact on online sales.
When looking at the current market size and the industry developments impacting the payments landscape, an increase in the global B2B payments market is expected, with an anticipated estimate of a total transaction value of USD 111 trillion by 2027. Whilst smaller in market size than those of the B2B sector, B2C payments are expected to continue their success in terms of convenience and accessibility, following the considerable efforts undertaken to address customer demand.
In this context, identifying ‘who is who’ in the payments space is essential for staying ahead, more so as payment companies are turning to strategic collaborations to improve their position and offerings, a trend expected to continue its growth in 2024. The Global Overview of Payment Providers Report brings together experts open to sharing insights that enable stakeholders to make informed decisions and forge industry connections suitable for their long-term goals.
Read the report to gain insights into the following key points:
An extensive editorial piece focused on key players and trends – payment acceptance, the state of Embedded Finance adoption, the expedited growth and scalability of cross-border payments and payouts, together with digital wallets and A2A payments – shaping the 2024 payments industry (Flagship Advisory Partners);
An analysis of the M&A space containing a breakdown of emerging market movements, the main trends of the past 12 months, and the growing impact of external investments in AI on the payments space, along with predictions for the remainder of 2024 (Edgar, Dunn & Company);
An insightful article on the most relevant investments to have taken place in Q4 2023, drawing learning points featuring the most prevalent trends of the payments industry’s current state (The Paypers);
Key factors to consider when crafting a payment strategy (emmerchantpay);
Two in-house research pieces consisting of infographics presenting strategic M&As in the payments and fintech industry and key investments in the payments industry in Q3 and Q4 2023.
The Paypers’ Global Overview of Payment Providers 2024 – Key Players and Trends in B2B/B2C Ecommerce report also aims to map and showcase the capabilities of top players in the payments industry, compiling a list of profiles featuring verified and detailed insights into the features and services provided by key B2B and B2C commerce payment companies.
The mapping includes aspects of the likes of their ability to offer local PSP acquiring or gateway services, and the companies’ characteristics – geographical footprint, B2B payment offerings, payouts, and fraud prevention, among others. The mapping was compiled based on the data of the company profiles featured in the report, looking to make the information easier to understand and compare.
The Global Overview of Payment Providers 2024 is endorsed by Flagship Advisory Partners, a boutique consultancy and M&A advisory firm focused on payments, which provides strategy, delivery, and M&A support to financial institutions, PSPs, fintechs, technology providers, brands, and investors. Our key media partner is Merchant Payments Ecosystem, Europe's largest merchant payments conference.
We invite you to download your free copy HERE and explore the report to stay ahead in this competitive market!
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions