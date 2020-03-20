Sections
News

The Hut Group to implement Laybuy's buy now, pay later service

Friday 20 March 2020 14:48 CET | News

Laybuy has announced a partnership with online retailer The Hut Group (THG) in a bid to offer access to its payment platform.

Laybuy is a buy now, pay later service that partners with retail merchants. It divides the cost of purchases over six weekly payments and will be available across THG’s brands now. 

The partnership will allow the retailer’s clients to spread the cost of their purchases on different brands. The customers are expected to be provided with a flexible payment option at the checkout, with no additional cost. 

Laybuy Boost helps customers who want to purchase items beyond their credit limit by allowing them to pay the difference up-front and spread the rest of their payments as they normally would.

Earlier in 2020, Laybuy has announced that its interest-free buy now, pay later payment service is also available online with JD Sports in the UK – enabling the latter’s customers to spread the cost of purchases over six equal weekly interest-free payments at the checkout.


Keywords: UK, Laybuy, buy now pay later, The Hut Group, retail, payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
