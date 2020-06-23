Sections
News

The Hut Group signs GBP 100 mln of deals to empower brands' digital offerings

Tuesday 23 June 2020 14:12 CET | News

UK-based ecommerce company The Hut Group (THG) has signed GBP 100 million deals with a range of beauty brands who will use its digital solutions to develop their D2C propositions.

According to Essential Retail, the agreements were made with companies such as Elemis, PZ Cussons Beauty, and Nuxe to empower a digital transformation to brands within the beauty category. 

Therefore, each brand will benefit from a broad selection of ecommerce solutions that sit atop THG’s Ingenuity D2C technology platform, including international fulfilment and payments, hosting, translations, brand development, creative content, and data analytics capabilities.

Overall, more and more beauty and wellness brands started to develop their digital capabilities through THG’s solution, thus resulting in a GBP 1 billion milestone in annual sales for the company.

More: Link


Keywords: The Hut Group, ecommerce, Elemis, PZ Cussons Beauty, Nuxe, Ingenuity D2C platform, international fulfilment, international payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
