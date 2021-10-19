|
Tesco opens its first till-free shop

Tuesday 19 October 2021 14:39 CET | News

UK-based retailer Tesco has launched its checkout-free store today, where shoppers can pick up groceries and leave without the need for a till.

The company opened a branch where high-tech cameras are used to track the items customers place in their baskets. Tesco’s trial, which it has called GetGo, is opening in the UK

To use the shop, visitors will need to use the Tesco.com app, scanning this in as they enter. They will then pick up the items they wish to buy and walk straight out of the store, getting a receipt and being charged for the products once they have left. It will register the items people pick up using cameras as well as weight sensors to recognise when items are taken off shelves.

There is also a section in the store specifically for age-restricted products, with a separate exit where staff will check ID.


