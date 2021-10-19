Tesco opens its first till-free shop

The company opened a branch where high-tech cameras are used to track the items customers place in their baskets. Tesco’s trial, which it has called GetGo, is opening in the UK
To use the shop, visitors will need to use the Tesco.com app, scanning this in as they enter. They will then pick up the items they wish to buy and walk straight out of the store, getting a receipt and being charged for the products once they have left. It will register the items people pick up using cameras as well as weight sensors to recognise when items are taken off shelves.
There is also a section in the store specifically for age-restricted products, with a separate exit where staff will check ID.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions