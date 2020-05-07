Sections
News

Tesco expands online order capacity to 1 mln slots

Thursday 30 April 2020 14:37 CET | News

UK-based retailer Tesco has expanded its online shopping capacity to 1 million slots, doubling the number of orders it was able to fulfil before the COVID-19 crisis.

 

The grocer, which previously had between 500,000 and 600,000 slots available each week, will expand its capacity further to 1.2 million orders per week as demand for deliveries continues to soar during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in the UK, Tesco has hired 4,000 new drivers and 12,000 new stock pickers to cope with the surge in demand. The supermarket has adapted its operating hours to accommodate the spike in online orders. Workers now begin putting online orders together at 2am, with stores opening at the later time of 8am, says Citiam.com


More: Link


