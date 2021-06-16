|
Telr partners tabby to introduce Buy Now, Pay Later solution

Wednesday 16 June 2021 14:52 CET | News

Telr, an online payment gateway, has announced its new partnership with the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) company tabby.

Telr launched its Buy Now, Pay Later solution and services as a result of this partnership, providing its merchants with another payment method to help their ecommerce business.

The ‘Telr Buy Now, Pay Later’ service enables online shoppers in UAE and Saudi Arabia to make instant and interest-free installments when they complete their online purchases. The payment can be made 14 days after the purchase or in installments; giving online shoppers the freedom to pay for their goods in four interest-free payments, billed every month. 


