Target online shop to accept SNAP payment option

Target has accepted food stamps payment in stores for years but recently decided to extend the benefits for those in need by introducing its online ecommerce shop and mobile app in the programme, aiming to reach consumers across the US who can’t physically shop in stores or cannot find a Target store nearby.
The Bullseye store mentioned customers can now use their SNAP benefits and build in extra savings while shopping online at Target.com. Similarly, mobile payment options for digital orders on the Target app will roll out soon.
The new payment option makes it possible to get SNAP-eligible grocery items through Target’s fast, contactless, same-day delivery service. Customers can also choose between the retailer’s BOPIS service (Buy Online, Pick Up in Store) or have their groceries delivered at their preferred address, no minimum fee or subscription required.
By singing up free for Target Circle and shopping deals through the Target Weekly Ad, clients can also benefit from additional savings, regardless of their preferred payment method. Ordering and paying through SNAP benefits is a simple process users can complete in a few minutes. First, they need to log into their Target account and add an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) account number as a card under the ‘Payments’ tab. Then, they can fill up their virtual carts with SNAP-eligible items and place the order by selecting EBT as the preferred payment method.
According to official data from the government, Federal spending on USDA’s food and nutrition assistance programmes counted for USD 182.5 billion in 2021, a 49% increase from the previous high of USD 122.8 billion in 2020. The increase in funding for the programme comes after two hard years of pandemic and lockdowns, where millions of people were laid off or suffered from paycheck cuts.
The current economic situation doesn’t look much better either, with financial analysts claiming we’re already approaching a new recession, followed by spikes in gas prices and record inflation rates. About 38 million people benefitted from the SNAP programme in 2019, roughly 12% of the total population, with California being the state that offers the most food stamps, to over 1.1 million households or 3.7 million people.
