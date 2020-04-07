Sections
News

Swiggy receives additional USD 43 million in Series I round

Tuesday 7 April 2020 14:23 CET | News

India-based food delivery company Swiggy has received an additional USD 43 million funding in its Series I funding round, led by China-based internet giant Tencent.

Ark Impact Investments, Korea Investment Partners, and MACM India Growth Fund also participated in the round. 

Prior to the current funding round, Swiggy has raised USD 113 million as part of its Series I funding round in February 2020. The round was led by existing investor Prosus N.V., along with the participation of existing China-based investors Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company. The size of the round now stands at USD 156 million. 

Along with existing investor Tencent, new investors Ark Impact, Korea Investment Partners, Samsung Ventures, and Mirae Asset Capital Markets have participated in this closing round.


Keywords: India, food delivery, Swiggy, funding round, China, Tencent
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
