News

Swiggy announces expansion of grocery delivery service

Wednesday 15 April 2020 13:38 CET | News

The India-based foodtech unicorn Swiggy has expanded its grocery delivery operations to over 125 cities across the country.

According to Inc42, the service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands. The company said it is enabling on-demand procurement and delivery of essentials to the customer doorsteps. 

Through the ‘Grocery’ category in the app, consumers can directly view available stores in their locality, add items to their cart for payment, and opt for ‘No-contact’ delivery on prepaid orders. 

In addition, the company said that it has revamped its offering ‘Swiggy Go’ by launching a hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in over 15 cities, Inc42 reports.

Keywords: Swiggy, India, app, prepaid orders, delivery service, foodtech unicorn
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
