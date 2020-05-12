Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Streaming service Twitch is now selling digital gift cards

Tuesday 12 May 2020 14:39 CET | News

Live streaming service Twitch has announced selling official gift cards you can use to buy items on the platform.
Despite being a free service, Twitch offers a number of ways you can spend money, including buying subscriptions to channels and paying for Twitch’s “Bits” virtual currency, and the new gift cards can be put towards those purchases.

The gift cards can be only purchased digitally at the moment, but they will be available at Best Buy and GameStop “soon,” according to Twitch’s announcement blog. They’re also only available to US residents for now, but “we are looking to offer them in other countries soon,” according to Twitch.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Twitch, live streaming, streaming service, world, online shopping, ecommerce, gift cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like