News

Starbucks reveals new payments features for its loyalty programme members

Friday 24 July 2020 12:49 CET | News

Starbucks has announced that loyalty programme members will have more options to pay for their drinks.

According to CNBC, starting from late 2020, customers can link their credit/ debit cards or PayPal accounts to pay within the app. Besides if they prefer to pay in person, they will be enabled to use cash, credit/ debit cards, or select mobile wallets and still earn points.

The changes come as many restaurants and retailers try to drive contactless payments and reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Moreover, Starbucks has seen an increase in revenue from its loyalty programme members during the COVID-19 outbreak. Accordingly, in the US, 48% of sales in the last week of May 2020 came from Starbucks’s Rewards members. 

Furthermore, the new payment options will generate points – or stars, as the company calls them – at a slower rate than a Starbucks gift card. Therefore, for every dollar spent through a prepaid card, loyalty members will earn two stars, while by paying with cash, credit/ debit cards, mobile wallets, or PayPal will generate just one star per dollar spent, CNBC reported.


More: Link


Keywords: Starbucks, loyalty programme, credit card, debit card, PayPal, mobile wallets, contactless payments, coronavirus, US, payment options, gift card, prepaid card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
