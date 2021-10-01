|
Standard Bank launches EasyScan mobile payments for Pick n Pay shoppers in South Africa

Friday 8 October 2021 15:13 CET | News

South Africa-based Standard Bank and Pick n Pay have announced EasyScan, a new service that lets PnP customers pay for their shopping using the bank’s app.

The service lets customers scan a QR code at till points to purchase their goods. It is available to anyone with a Standard Bank account.The announcement comes not long after Pick n Pay and Standard Bank announced a partnership that would see the bank establish in-store branches at select outlets.

The branches offer services such as account signups. They also let customers view statements, make payments, and register for the bank’s mobile services. Customers can also deposit and withdraw cash at Pick n Pay till points as well as redeem Instant Money vouchers.


